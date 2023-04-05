Zimbabwe born former Springboks coach Ian McIntosh dies

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE born former South African Springboks coach, Ian McIntosh has died.

McIntosh, who coached the Springboks in 1993 and 1994 passed away on Wednesday morning after a battle with cancer, at the age of 84.

Tributes have started pouring in for one of the likeable characters in rugby both in Zimbabwe and South Africa. Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, paid tribute to former Springbok coach and selector.

“Mac’ left an indelible mark on the global rugby landscape, but even more so in South Africa and with his beloved Sharks. He was a rugby man through and through, someone who never stopped learning, coaching, education and giving back,’’ said Alexander.

“He will be remembered as Springbok and Sharks coach, who plotted the unthinkable in 1990 when the ‘Banana Boys’ beat the mighty Bulls in the Currie Cup final in Pretoria, but later in his life, along with SARLA, ‘Mac’ did magnificent work in uplifting the less fortunate, using rugby as a tool to bring smiles to the faces of thousands of children through the years.

“’Mac’ never stopped working and believed in giving back to the game that he loved so much. As South African rugby, we owe him so much gratitude for what he’s done, and we honour him for the role he played in the game, both here and internationally,’’ added the SARU boss.

The SA Rugby Legends Association stated: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ian McIntosh – a great man of rugby who gave back so much and worked tirelessly to promote the game as a coach and selector. In his “retirement” he spent it doing the same with the SA Rugby Legends. #RIP Master. Our love and thoughts are with his wife Rhona and the McIntosh family. We are going to miss you”.

Popularly known as ‘Mac’ or ‘Master’, the late McIntosh’s contribution to the game was huge, which saw him being honoured by World Rugby with the prestigious Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service in 2013. In 2021, the Sharks honoured their legendary former coach by naming the main entry gate to Kings Park Stadium in his honour.

Despite spending most of adult life in South Africa, the late McIntosh never cut ties with Zimbabwe where he grew up near Bulawayo.

He was one of the brains behind the matches between the Zimbabwean and South African rugby legends, with the first taking place at Hartsfield in 2013, with matches being played in both countries in the years and the last encounter was at Falcon College in Esigodini in July 2018.

Born in Zimbabwe on 24 September 1938, McIntosh had a coaching career spanning decades that started in the country of his birth. He continued mentoring players when he moved to South Africa.

The late McIntosh, apart from coaching the Springboks also took charge of the Springbok Sevens team in 2003, the only man who was head coach of both of South Africa’s senior national men’s rugby teams. In 1990, he also famously guided the Sharks to their first Currie Cup title.

He won three more Currie Cup titles as coach of the KwaZulu-Natalians (1992, 1995 and 1996) and he also took the Sharks to the first Super 12 final in 1996, when they lost to 45-12 to the Auckland Blues of New Zealand.

In 1993 and 1994, McIntosh coached the Springboks in 12 Tests and until last year’s 24-8 victory, his 1993 Bok team was the last from South Africa to overcome the Wallabies in Sydney.

At the end of coaching career came to an end, McIntosh went on to become a Springbok selector for 13 years, providing mentorship and advice to a number of national coaches on junior and senior level, and he stayed involved in the game through the South African Rugby Legends Association (SARLA).