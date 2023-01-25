Zimbabwe-born royal turns 45 today! Happy birthday Princess Charlene of Monaco

Tasleem Gierdien

Yes, this dynamite princess and philanthropist celebrates her 45th birthday today!

If you didn’t know, we’re celebrating her royal highness for these epic reasons:

1) She’s from Southern Africa (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe) and we’re proud!

2) Before becoming a royal, she represented South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Olympics for swimming.

3) She remains strong despite fighting a debilitating ENT (ear, nose, and throat) illness, which she was diagnosed with in 2022.

4) She has her own foundation, focusing on saving lives by “fighting against drowning and develops the education of children through the values of sport”.

5) She prioritises philanthropy and sits on many international boards for multiple humanitarian causes, including one’s in South Africa, while fighting to protect endangered species like the African rhino.

6) She highlights the work of other South Africans and artists.

Of course, there are many more reasons to love the Princess of Monaco!

We wish her a happy birthday and a speedy recovery!