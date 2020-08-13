Zimbabwe, Botswana organize virtual trade mission

Business Reporter

BUSINESS in Zimbabwe and Botswana are set to benefit from a virtual trade mission that will enhance trade relations between the two countries.

Considering the risks posed by coronavirus on physical meetings, the virtual trade mission, scheduled for 20-21 August, is intended to ensure an increase in Zimbabwe/Botswana trade, leveraging on areas of advantage and strengths in the two economies.

The event is being organized by ZimTrade in partnership with the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC).

ZimTrade chief executive officer, Mr Allan Majuru, said the new norm means companies that are looking to remain relevant in export markets should embrace technologies, which will guarantee continued engagements with international buyers.

“The prevailing environment in which we find ourselves operating in has called on businesses the world over to embrace use of the internet in doing business.

“Whereas the norm was to travel to different countries showcasing products and services at trade fairs and on trade missions, companies are having to do so through digital platforms,” he said.