Zimbabwe Boxing Federation calendar out this weekend

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Boxing Federation (ZBF) technical director Stephen Masiyambumbi says they are finalising a detailed calendar they will release by this weekend.

Masiyambumbi said the ZBF amateur calendar will factor in regional and international competitions’ dates where they might send local participants.

The experienced coach said they will also include training programmes for coaches and match officials to strengthen the sport.

“We’ve asked provinces to submit their proposed competitions’ dates so that we factor them in the final calendar which will be out by end of the week. The calendar will also be sent to the Sports and Recreation Commission,” said Masiyambumbi.

The resumption of boxing activities will be done in accordance with recommended Covid-19 standard operating protocols, with the ZBF warning clubs against training without testing boxers.

“Those who will flout the Covid-19 standard operating protocols and start training without testing boxers will be punished. Our emphasis as per government’s directive is to make sure that the sport returns in a safe environment. Besides testing before the start of training activities, boxers will also be subjected to tests when they come for competitions which we want to hold at least twice a month so that our boxers make up for lost time,” said Masiyambumbi. – @ZililoR