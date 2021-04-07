Zimbabwe Boxing Federation calendar out this weekend

07 Apr, 2021 - 14:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe Boxing Federation calendar out this weekend

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE Boxing Federation (ZBF) technical director Stephen Masiyambumbi says they are finalising a detailed calendar they will release by this weekend.

Masiyambumbi said the ZBF amateur calendar will factor in regional and international competitions’ dates where they might send local participants.

The experienced coach said they will also include training programmes for coaches and match officials to strengthen the sport.

“We’ve asked provinces to submit their proposed competitions’ dates so that we factor them in the final calendar which will be out by end of the week. The calendar will also be sent to the Sports and Recreation Commission,” said Masiyambumbi.

The resumption of boxing activities will be done in accordance with recommended Covid-19 standard operating protocols, with the ZBF warning clubs against training without testing boxers.

“Those who will flout the Covid-19 standard operating protocols and start training without testing boxers will be punished. Our emphasis as per government’s directive is to make sure that the sport returns in a safe environment. Besides testing before the start of training activities, boxers will also be subjected to tests when they come for competitions which we want to hold at least twice a month so that our boxers make up for lost time,” said Masiyambumbi. – @ZililoR

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting