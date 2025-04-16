Zimbabwe Business Hall of Fame inducts Moyo

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

GROWING up in rural Bulilima District, Matabeleland South, where he got exposure to business through his grandfather’s venture as a young boy, prominent industrialist, Mr Busisa Moyo, has risen to become a towering business leader in Zimbabwe.

Recently, he was inducted into the Zimbabwe Business Hall of Fame 2025, a milestone recognition of his outstanding business leadership credentials and contribution to the local economy and beyond.

The award was presented on April 4, 2025, recognising his impactful contributions to the Zimbabwean business landscape.

In an interview, Mr Moyo said he was excited by the accolade, which he regards as a positive reflection on the need to do more for all the organisations he represents including United Refineries Limited, where he is the chief executive officer, the nation and the region at large.

“It’s a mile marker, I didn’t expect it, and I didn’t work up and say I want to be at the Zimbabwe Business Hall of Fame. But they took notice of what we do and what we have done and we can still do more,” said Mr Moyo.

“I turned 50 this year, so for me, it’s a mile marker to say what’s next for our country, for the sub-region, for URL and the other entities that I am involved with.

“So, that’s what it means to me to say, we have done what we have done, but this is just a platform, it’s a foundation to then build the future and to have wide impact, depth of impact and to change our continent because there is still a lot of work to be done to make it better for future generations.”

The former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president, emphasised the need for a new era of African business, characterised by new names, new proverbs, new stories across the African landscape, different models of sharing wealth prosperity with allies, stakeholders, consumers and communities.

Reflecting on his journey, Mr Moyo acknowledged reaching his 50th year as a “mile marker,” recognising the significant work that still lies ahead.

The induction into the Zimbabwe Business Hall of Fame serves as a testament to Busisa Moyo’s leadership, innovation and dedication to the growth and development of the Zimbabwean economy.

His vision for continental and global expansion signals an exciting future for his ventures and underscores the increasing ambition of African businesses on the world stage.

Rising through the ranks, Mr Moyo worked for auditing firm, Deloitte and Touche and had a stint with TA Holdings before joining Aroma Bakeries as group accountant and later Blue Ribbon. He rose through the ranks, being assigned senior positions.

“I was in charge of the investments and monitoring on the manufacturing side. So, l had always been on the foods type of businesses and investments and finance,” he said.

“That is how l ended up here at United Refineries as the finance director in 2007 and 2008. We did a management buy-in for shares in the business, for manager owners and I made various partners from there. I also became chairman for the

Matabeleland Chamber of Industries.”

He also became the national president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries and now chairs the ZITF and Zida boards.

“I am not after fame but rather opportunities that can help me to make a difference. I value contribution, I want to make my country better and also contribute to the development of industries,” said Mr Moyo.

“I am grateful that people do take note of the fact that l am focused and I work hard on tough assignments that have been given to me. I work with integrity.”