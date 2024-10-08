Zimbabwe businesses shine at Windhoek agricultural fair

Bulawayo’s Good Hope Leather Products’ exhibition stand at the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair in Namibia

Prosper Ndlovu in Windhoek, Namibia

A DELEGATION of 15 Zimbabwean companies returned home on Sunday from Namibia, buoyed by the positive reception of their goods and services at the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair.

The event, which ran from September 27 to October 5, saw youth and women-led businesses from Zimbabwe pledging to refine their offerings to attract more international buyers.

Led by ZimTrade, the delegation showcased a diverse range of products in a week-long exhibition aimed at expanding Zimbabwe’s export market.

This effort is aligned with the country’s vision of becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030 through export-led growth. Zimbabwe’s impressive presence at the fair earned the country the title of Best Foreign Exhibitor out of seven participating nations, a nod to the high quality of Zimbabwean products.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Namibia, Melody Chaurura, praised the delegation during a banquet held in their honour, stating that the event had exposed local businesses to significant export opportunities.

She highlighted the strong performances of the exhibitors and expressed optimism for future collaborations between Zimbabwe and Namibia, saying the expo has exposed local businesses to export opportunities in Namibia and beyond.ZimTrade’s export promotion officer, Mr Alex Mutandi, shared similar excitement.

“This is a testimony of the quality of goods and services we are exporting. We expect good business from the show considering the level of engagement that has happened so far,” he said.

Among the exhibitors was Mr Abel Nyathi of Millennium Footwear, a Bulawayo-based company that garnered significant attention for the high standards of its products.

He revealed that Namibian peers are keen to collaborate with Millennium Footwear, particularly in setting up local operations and skills transfer initiatives.

For Mr Kudakwashe Chemhuru of Malcom Paints, which produces different types of paints, the expo was a strategic opportunity.

“We have identified potential partnerships here that will help expand our brand across southern Africa. From the market intelligence we have gathered here, we want to enter the Namibian market very aggressively,” he said.

“We have to support and be involved in the President’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind. As young people, we have to make a strong impact in the region. We thank ZimTrade and UNDP for facilitating such an opportunity for Zimbabwean businesses. It’s such a fruitful mission.”

Agri-Rocket Engineering, a young Zimbabwean firm specialising in innovative agricultural solutions, also made a significant impact.

Mr Chamunorwa Kapita, the company’s projects manager, highlighted how their water-saving products, designed to combat climate change, were well-received in Namibia.

“We have solutions to fighting climate change and enhancing community adaptation and resilience at home and abroad. Our products save water usage, and increase production efficiency while reducing evaporation, thereby allowing farmers to produce more using less,” he said.

“I am happy that the demand for our products is high, particularly as Namibian farmers seek efficient ways to cope with the country’s dry conditions.”

Other Zimbabwean companies at the expo included Unique Innovations, trading as Temp Bag, which made notable business connections. Its representative, Mr Tinashe Manyonga, said the company had secured a strong business database in Namibia.

Similarly, Viridi Solutions, led by its founder, Mr Collen Moyo, experienced a surge of interest in its eco-friendly ester-based lubricants and oils. Mr Moyo said since the start of the exhibition, they had attracted solid business inquiries, motivating the company to scale up its operations for greater export growth.

The company is into the production of climate-friendly ester transformer oil, bio-synV heat transfer oils, bio-rock drill oils, automatic transmission fluids and air compressor fluids, among others.

Rukanda Pride, a leather products manufacturer, also saw potential in Namibia. Its representative, Mr Mazvita Marowa, said the exhibition was an eye-opener for emerging businesses.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Dry Port in Namibia, managed by the National Handling Services (NHS), exhibited its strategic services, emphasising its critical role in promoting regional trade.

Officially opened by President Mnangagwa in July 2019, the dry port provides Zimbabwe and regional manufacturers a strategic and cheaper gateway to the Atlantic Ocean. NHS general manager, Mr Theodore Chinyanga, said the facility has cleared its obligations and continues to grow, benefitting traders from Zimbabwe, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Chinyanga said the facility has achieved significant gains with a positive impact since its establishment five years ago.

“The Zimbabwe Dry Port in Namibia is playing a critical role in promoting trade and growing intra-regional trade within SADC,” he said.

The fair saw the participation of established Zimbabwean entities and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) across various sectors, including agriculture, leather, industrial products and fast-moving consumer goods. Nine of the exhibitors were women and youth-led businesses supported by the UNDP, many of whom were first-time participants.

The companies involved included Kefalos, Matabeleland North Handicrafts, Moreda Leather and Comrades Beverages, trading as Matobo African Gin. Other participants were AgriRocket Engineers, Rukanda Pride, Malcom Paints, Viridi Solutions, Millennium Footwear, Samuneti Leather, Nyanyadzi Honey Cluster and more.

Their strong performance has left Zimbabwean businesses poised to tap into the Namibian market and beyond.