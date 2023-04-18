Millicent Andile Dube, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE celebrates 43 years of independence and everyone is entitled to have some enjoyment.

Nova Inflatables has done it once again they will be staging yet another fun play at the Bulawayo city hall car park.

This has been themed as the Independence fiesta for all children, be sure to come experience jumping castles, trampoline, boat rides, hungry hippo games, and candy floss plus sweets on the side.

The Independence fiesta comes right up after Nova Inflatables spokesperson Progress Moyo spoke on how they intended to give the residents constant fun so as to limit people going outside in search of fun during the easter carnival.

“We did promise to deliver more fun for the kids and this is also our way to commemorate the 43 years of freedom that we have served as Zimbabweans. We themed it fiesta because of the livelihood, happiness that we wish to spread amongst everyone,” said Moyo

The month of April is proving to be a month of endless fun. -milieythandile