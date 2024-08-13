Zimbabwe celebrates 44th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day, with call for increased regional cooperation and national security

Online writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today led the 44th anniversary of Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Day commemorations at Rufaro Stadium, emphasising the crucial role of the military in safeguarding the nation’s security and supporting national development.

The event, attended by a broad spectrum of political, military, and diplomatic figures, showcased the ZDF’s contributions and outlined future goals amidst evolving global security challenges.

The day was also marked at different venues in the country’s 10 provinces.

In his address, President Mnangagwa expressed pride in the ZDF’s achievements over the past year, highlighting their dedication to maintaining peace, unity, and national integrity.

The theme of this year’s celebration, “Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Guaranteeing a Conducive Environment for the Attainment of Vision 2030,” underscores the military’s pivotal role in supporting the country’s development objectives.

The President praised the ZDF for their professionalism and commitment, acknowledging the challenges posed by international security threats, including terrorism, cross-border crime, and foreign interference. He stressed the importance of enhancing both domestic military capabilities and regional cooperation to address these threats effectively.

A notable aspect of the celebration was the presence of delegations from the Zambian and Malawian Defence Forces. President Mnangagwa extended a warm welcome to these representatives, emphasising the strong bonds of unity and cooperation within the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The President highlighted the historical and ongoing collaboration between Zimbabwe and its regional neighbours, which has been crucial for regional stability and security.

Reflecting on the historical significance of Rufaro Stadium, President Mnangagwa reminded attendees of its symbolic role in Zimbabwe’s independence. He recalled the momentous event of April 18, 1980, when the Union Jack was lowered, and the Zimbabwean flag was hoisted, marking the birth of an independent Zimbabwe. The President urged the nation to remember and honour the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle and to remain vigilant in preserving the country’s sovereignty and freedom.

In addressing security concerns, President Mnangagwa commended the ZDF for their proactive approach to emerging threats such as transnational organised crime, human trafficking, and cyber security. He also praised their ongoing capacity-building efforts, which include expanding training programs and fostering regional military cooperation. The President noted the support from international partners, including China, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Pakistan, which has been instrumental in strengthening Zimbabwe’s defense capabilities.

President Mnangagwa announced new initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of ZDF members. These include the expansion of housing and healthcare facilities, with plans to construct 3 000 new housing units and enhance medical services at military hospitals. He stressed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that ZDF personnel receive adequate support and resources.

Additionally, President Mnangagwa highlighted the ZDF’s involvement in community development projects, such as constructing schools and providing free healthcare in underserved areas. These initiatives reflect the military’s role in supporting national development and improving the quality of life for Zimbabweans.

In closing, the President reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to peaceful diplomacy and regional cooperation. He celebrated the ZDF’s contributions to peacekeeping missions and humanitarian efforts, including landmine clearance and support for the African Union’s goal of “Silencing the Guns.”

President Mnangagwa called for unity and continued dedication to national progress. He expressed gratitude to the ZDF for their unwavering service and sacrifice, wishing them and the nation a memorable 44th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day.