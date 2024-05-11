Zimbabwe celebrates a life well lived

Part of the crowd that gathered at Heroes Acre yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

THE National Heroes’ Acre was yesterday a convergence of multitudes of Zimbabweans who came not to grieve but rather to celebrate the life of one of the country’s national heroes, Cde Ezekiel Chaunoita, as he was laid to rest.

So jovial and energetic was the crowd they turned the funeral into a celebration of Cde Chaunoita’s life and accomplishments.

Such was the nature of Cde Chaunoita’s contributions, that they needed to be celebrated as he was laid to rest.

President Mnangagwa presided over the burial, with thousands of Zimbabweans in attendance partaking in song and dance in celebration of the late national hero’s life throughout the proceedings.

By 9.00am, the multitudes including Cabinet Ministers, Zanu-PF Politburo members, Deputy Ministers, senior Government officials and people from different sectors of society had settled for the proceedings.

The gun carriage bearing the late Cde Chaunoita’s body arrived at the National Shrine on time with President Mnangagwa’s motorcade right behind, marking the beginning of proceedings.

Pallbearers carried the casket draped in the national flag and placed it in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

After the President’s eulogy, the casket was placed at the graveside and subsequently lowered into Cde Chaunoita’s final resting place.

As tradition after the lowering of the casket into the grave, the Firing Party Number 1, made up members of the Zimbabwe National Army, presented arms and then shouldered the arms, firing three volleys as a sign of respect to the national hero.

The presentation of arms was then followed by the Last Post/Reveille, prayer, and laying of wreaths.

Those who worked with Cde Chaunoita and family members described him as a dedicated man, both to his family and to national duty.

In an interview, his elder brother, Ramileck, said Cde Chaunoita’s death was a great loss not only to his family but to Zimbabweans at large.

He expressed the family’s gratitude to the Second Republic for bestowing his brother with the highest honour.

“He has left an indelible mark in the heart of not only the Chaunoita family but the nation at large.

“On behalf of the Chaunoita family, allow me to thank President Mnangagwa for recognising his work by bestowing him with national hero status,” he said.

Chairman of the Zanu-PF Council of Elders, Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, said Cde Chaunoita was a dedicated man whose loyalty was unmatched.

“We worked very well, he was trained to liberate this country and after independence we worked together when he was at the President’s Office and when he was there he had a very good assessment of the country’s security.

“When you have security officers who are dedicated to duty as he was, you are given true information. He was very hardworking,” he said.

Zanu -PF Politburo member Cde Omega Hungwe said Cde Chaunoita was a hardworking cadre who was fully committed to serving the people of Zimbabwe.

“He worked hard and had the party at heart. He wanted the Zanu-PF party to progress. We formed party structures in Harare Province together.

“Zanu-PF is a people’s party, so we would create cell structures, so the party yarasikirwa zvakanyanya nemunhu akaita saTobias (his death is a great loss to the party).

“I do not know who will be able to take his position because he would also respect me as his boss, despite being female, and he would follow instructions to the letter,” she said.