Zimbabwe celebrates International Civil Aviation Day

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

ZIMBABWE has joined other International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAD) members states in celebrating the International Civil Aviation Day (ICAD) running under the theme “Advancing for Global Development.”

In a statement, the General Director of Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) Dr Engineer Elijah Chingosho said it was established in 1994 through an ICAO Assembly Resolution.

He said the annual celebrations are held every 7th of December, as it seeks to establish and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation in the social and economic development of states, and of the role of ICAO in promoting the safety, efficiency, and regulation of international air transport.