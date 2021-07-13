Breaking News
Man kills father and aunt, rapes neighbour, ...

Man kills father and aunt, rapes neighbour, ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Zimbabwe Cheetahs manager Keegan Cooke to adjudicate Rugby Africa media awards

13 Jul, 2021 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe Cheetahs manager Keegan Cooke to adjudicate Rugby Africa media awards Members of the Jury for Inaugural Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE sevens national rugby team manager Keegan Cooke has made it into the Jury for Inaugural Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards.

Among the nominees are Rugby World Cup winner Tendai Mtawarira.

The media awards are sponsored by the APO Group, a leading pan-African communications consulting and press release distribution service, and Rugby Africa

The awards celebrate the best of African sports journalism and photography, and the jury will seek news and images that capture the passion for rugby in Africa and demonstrate the promotion and progression of the sport across the continent.

APO Group has been the main official sponsor of Rugby Africa since 2017.

Applications for these awards are still open, but the deadline for entries is July 17, 2021.

Results will be announced on August 18. – @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting