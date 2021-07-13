Zimbabwe Cheetahs manager Keegan Cooke to adjudicate Rugby Africa media awards

Members of the Jury for Inaugural Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE sevens national rugby team manager Keegan Cooke has made it into the Jury for Inaugural Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards.

Among the nominees are Rugby World Cup winner Tendai Mtawarira.

The media awards are sponsored by the APO Group, a leading pan-African communications consulting and press release distribution service, and Rugby Africa

The awards celebrate the best of African sports journalism and photography, and the jury will seek news and images that capture the passion for rugby in Africa and demonstrate the promotion and progression of the sport across the continent.

APO Group has been the main official sponsor of Rugby Africa since 2017.

Applications for these awards are still open, but the deadline for entries is July 17, 2021.

Results will be announced on August 18. – @innocentskizoe