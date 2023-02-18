Zimbabwe child finds her singing voice in England

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

DONCASTER-based Zimbabwean soul and RnB singer Rumbi Tauro was the opening act for American band Sammy Rae & The Friends when they performed at the Band on the Wall in late January.

Sammy Rae, is an American singer and songwriter who fronts the band Sammy Rae & The Friends. They performed at the Band on the Wall on the 27th of January. Band on the Wall is multi-award-winning historic live music venue, promoter and learning centre in Manchester, England which celebrates music of excellence from around the world.

Rumbi, a singer-songwriter is an R&B/Soul artiste, classically trained in piano and violin at the age of five. She was born in Zimbabwe, raised in Doncaster and now resides in Manchester. The 26-year-old singer was named the winner of the Pattern and Push in 2021.

Pattern and Push is a talent competition for rappers and singers focusing on positive lyrics. It provides a platform to help new and emerging talent achieve their goals, encouraging positivity and empowerment through music. Participants work with music industry professionals to develop their skills and gain invaluable insights and knowledge. The winner receives an artist development package worth £5 000.

With her song, Lost Rumbi has found her place in the music business and armed with her band which consists of Rory Green (guitarist), Giovanni Bustacchini (percussionist), and Rosie Ogunade (bass guitarist),she has been performing in front of sold-out crowds in the UK.

She told Saturday Leisure that it has been two decades since she relocated to the United Kingdom.

“I have been here for 21 years. My parents and I relocated to England in 2002 and I grew up in Doncaster — a small city in South Yorkshire. It has been quite a ride for me here since I have been singing covers and acoustic versions of songs. I have also had the chance to perform with Uncle Simba, Sheffield Orchestra Music Hun, August Charles, Curtis Charles, and Medullaa. I feel nostalgic though sometimes, especially when I think of my grandmothers, whom I just saw recently when I went back home,” she said.

Rumbi has been no overnight success in an industry flooded with talented musicians, she has had to dig deep.

“I think the music industry doesn’t prepare one for the downs. It’s how you respond as an artiste that really defines one’s career. I have been blessed enough to witness some of the finer things the industry has to offer. These include the feeling of joy of the Library stage at tramlines last year, performing at two legendary venues in Sheffield, the Crucible and the Leadmill.

What’s even better was that I was accompanied on stage by a full orchestra, big shout out to conductor, The Kids.

“I had the pleasure of being invited to Abbey Road Studios, met Mahalia after doing my first festival performance, I was so nervous that day and I am doing my year tenure as a member of the arts council (ace membership). It’s been quite good,” she said.

Rumbi’s discography also includes Refocused, Run Run, Take Care, and Don’t Bother Me. She has a 4-track EP titled, The Process which she recorded at her bedroom studio during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

The powerful singer is a big fan of the late Oliver Mtukudzi.

“Given a chance to spend an hour with an artiste, dead or alive, that would be Tuku. His pen was ever flowing! I would want to hear about his songwriting process.”

Rumbi is relatively unknown in Zimbabwe and she hopes to change that soon.

“It would be such dream to perform back in Zimbabwe, especially with my family. I had a really good chat with them last year when I came to Zimbabwe. Hopefully we can come to an agreement for something in 2023/2024. This year, I promise my fans a vinyl record, new merchandise, festival performances, a single later on in the year and more live performances,” she said. –@MbuleloMpofu