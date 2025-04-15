Zimbabwe, China turn agreements into action

President Mnangagwa meets the head of the Chinese delegation and the Executive Vice Governor of Jiangsu Province, Ma Xin, who paid a courtesy call on him at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira

ZIMBABWE and China have commenced the implementation of projects agreed upon last year by President Mnangagwa and President Xi Jinping during the state visit to the Asian nation, signifying a deepening of the two countries’ bilateral relations.

President Mnangagwa visited China in September last year, where he also attended the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (Focac), resulting in the signing of 17 Legal Instruments of Co-operation, including 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and three Letters of Exchange.

Furthermore, the Chinese leadership committed to broadening and deepening collaboration with Zimbabwe across sectors such as investment, trade, infrastructure development, mineral extraction, renewable energy, and digital economy growth.

Yesterday, President Mnangagwa hosted a Chinese delegation led by the Executive Vice Governor of Jiangsu Province, Mr Ma Xin, one of the provinces President Mnangagwa visited during his State visit to China. The discussions centred on a range of issues that mutually affect the two countries.

Briefing journalists on behalf of Vice Governor Mr Ma, Head of Chancery in the Chinese Embassy to Zimbabwe, Mr Cheng Yan, said the delegation came to commit themselves to the agreements made by the two leaders.

“It is our great honour to have the delegation pay a courtesy call on His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa. As we all know, we received His Excellency President Mnangagwa last year when he made a very important State visit to China and attended the Focac Summit.

“So, this visit by the provincial delegation is a follow-up action to implement the important consensus reached by the two Heads of State. The delegation is coming to commit itself to strengthen and deepen co-operation with Zimbabwe, especially in areas such as infrastructure, biomedicine, and solar power supply, which is a very strong area of Jiangsu province,” said Mr Cheng.

Mr Cheng noted that Jiangsu province is the second biggest provincial economy in China after Guangdong. He said there were good prospects of expanding co-operation in many areas for the benefit of both countries.

“So, we believe there is a lot of potential to deepen our collaboration and co-operation with Zimbabwe. And we are looking forward to more and more detailed fruits between Jiangsu province and Zimbabwe-aligned ministries and local government. This kind of co-operation has very good prospects,” Mr Cheng said.

During his visit to China, President Mnangagwa met the Communist Party of China (CPC) Secretary for Jiangsu Province, Xin Changxing, and attended other business engagements. He also visited the city of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province, another economic hub of technology.

President Mnangagwa also went to Hunan Province, where he visited the home of Chinese founding father Mao Zedong and toured the factory of the Sany Group, a world leader in heavy construction machinery. He later met Chinese Communist Party Committee Secretary of Hunan, Cde Shen Xiaoming. The President concluded his visit to Hunan by visiting a model rural village.

During the State visit, President Mnangagwa also attended a high-level meeting on State Government and made a presentation in which he outlined his vision of an independent development path for Africa and the Global South, free from undue foreign influence and called for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

He also attended the 8th Conference of Chinese and African Entrepreneurs, where he delivered a speech promoting the country’s vast business opportunities.

In his remarks, President Xi said China stands ready to co-operate with Zimbabwe. Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, Zimbabwe has witnessed a significant surge in trade with China. Notably, Chinese private sector investments in Zimbabwe have grown exponentially from US$445,9 million in 2019 to a substantial US$3,4 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable seven-fold increase.

In recent years, China has invested heavily in Zimbabwe, committing over US$2,2 billion to multi-billion dollar projects, primarily in mining and manufacturing.

The investments include the US$1,5 billion Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel project, the Afrochine Ferrochrome Smelters, the Sinomine Resources, Zhejiang Huayon Cobalt and Chengxin Lithium Group, among others.

To date, more than 472 investment licences have been issued to Chinese companies, with more in the pipeline.

China’s support has solidified its position as Zimbabwe’s “all-weather friend,” with bilateral ties yielding significant benefits that also include concessional funding for projects in energy, telecommunications, agriculture, defence and health.

The construction of Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 and Kariba South Hydro Power are some of the signature projects that have cemented co-operation between the two countries.

There is also Zimbabwe’s magnificent new Parliament building constructed through a Chinese grant in Mount Hampden.

Yesterday’s event was attended by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco, and other senior Government officials.