Zimbabwe Clean Schools competition winners announced

Online writer

THE Environment Patron, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on Friday awarded prizes schools that excelled in the Clean Schools Competition programme.

The programme that she launched last year aims to promote environmental conservation, equip school children and the community with skills to create a clean, safe, and healthy Zimbabwe. Hundreds of schools participated in the 2023 competitions. The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said winners in the Secondary Schools category are:

1. Rufaro High School

2. John Tallach High School

3. Ruya High School

The winners in the Primary Schools category are:

1. St Pauls Primary School

2. Madyangove Primary School

3. Hurungwe Primary School