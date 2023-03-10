Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears … Readies to resume international flights

Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has cleared the outstanding arrears to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a development that enhances chances of rejoining the global airlines body and resuming some lucrative European routes.

IATA is a global aviation body that works with airlines and the air transport industry to promote safe, reliable, secure, and economical travel.

In October last year, Air Insight Journal quoted IATA’s vice-president for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Al-Awadhi, stating that by September last year, Zimbabwe had cleared 90 percent of its estimated US$140 million arrears.

On Wednesday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, told the National Assembly that the Government has since cleared the remaining debt.

The country is now keen on resuscitating the London route, as well as other Western routes in line with the re-engagement policy, he said.

In that regard, Minister Mhona said national carrier, Air Zimbabwe will by end of March take delivery of a 50-seater plane suitable for short routes, especially in the region.

“Government has got a very good policy with regard to air transport. Government has plans to procure airplanes to resuscitate Air Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I am sure by the end of this month, we will be receiving an aeroplane ERJ 141, which is a 50-seater. It will be very helpful for the short routes, especially in the region.”

Air Zimbabwe exited judicial management last year as things started looking up for the once-troubled airline following the acquisition of new planes and resumption of operations.

The airline entered into administration in 2018 following a difficult decade that saw its planes grounded as the crisis deepened, with foreign airports threatening to impound its jetliners over landing fees.

“We would also like to resuscitate our London route because we very much want to revive our western routes in line with our re-engagement policy. The London route is a gateway to many other western countries,” he said.

On concerns over the banning of Air Zimbabwe in the United Kingdom airspace, he said it was due to

IATA arrears that has since been cleared.

“It was an issue of some payment arrears to IATA, which the Government has since cleared. So, we are now connected to international communication systems and we are now able to fly to international destinations. With the limited resources that we have, it is key to resuscitate our routes to the international world.”

Zimbabwe was suspended from IATA owing to debt from funds held under blocked funds that could not be repatriated from ticket sales, cargo space and other regulated activities.

Due to this hurdle, the country has not been a member of the IATA Clearing House (ICH), a critical global enabler for the aviation business, which provides fast, secure and cost-effective billing and settlement services in multiple currencies for the air transport industry.