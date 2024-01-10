Zimbabwe commended for approving new HIV prevention products ahead of other African countries

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

AN international HIV and Aids organisation based in the United Kingdom has commended Zimbabwe for approving two new HIV prevention products within six months before any other African nation.

The country which has an HIV prevalence of 11, 8 percent has taken some strides in preventing and treating HIV and so far has met global targets of ensuring that at least 95 percent of those living with HIV know their status, are on treatment, and achieve viral suppression.

In addition to the achievements, Zimbabwe’s Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage currently stands at 99 percent of the 1,3 million HIV-positive people.

UNAIDS 95-95-95 denotes that 95 percent of people on treatment have their viral load undetectable, while 95 percent of all HIV-positive people know their status and 95 percent of those who know their status are on treatment.

Over the past 10 years, Zimbabwe has recorded the highest decline of 78 percent, in new HIV infections in Eastern and Southern Africa, making the country a trendsetter in HIV prevention and treatment.

The two preventive products include the vaginal ring and the injectable which are part of pre–exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) which is highly effective in preventing HIV.

The DPV-VR, a female-initiated option to reduce the risk of HIV infection must be worn inside the vagina for a period of 28 days, after which it should be replaced by a new ring.