Zimbabwe commits to people- centred development

Wallace Ruzvidzo in KAMPALA, Uganda

ZIMBABWE is committed to playing its role in ensuring sustainable and people-centred development across the world and Africa in particular, SADC Chairman President Mnangagwa has said.

The President, who arrived here yesterday, will join fellow Heads of State today at the 11th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-11), which will be held under the theme: “Driving job creation and economic growth through sustainable, inclusive, science-and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.”

Writing on his official X handle soon after touching down at the Entebbe International Airport VVIP Pavillion, where he was welcomed by Ugandan Public Service Minister Wilson Mukasa and Zimbabwean Ambassador to Uganda Mrs Winpeg Moyo among other officials, President Mnangagwa reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to the attainment of the United Nations agenda 2030 and the African Union’s agenda 2063.

“I have arrived in Entebbe, Uganda for the 11th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD11).

“We are committed to building a prosperous Africa through sustainable, people-centred development anchored in innovation and regional co-operation for Agenda 2030 and 2063,” he said.

As the current SADC Chair, the President is set to deliver remarks during a Presidential Panel session alongside his counterparts — President William Ruto of Kenya (East Africa Community Chair), President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria (Chair of the Economic Community of West African States), President Teodoro Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea (Chair of the Economic Community of Central African States), President Ismael Guelleh of Djibouti (Chair of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development), President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast champion of the Second Ten-year implementation plan (STYIP) of Agenda 2063 and Philemon Yang of the UN General Assembly.

The ARFSD-11 is a timely opportunity to drive real change and to rescue the SDGs and Agenda 2063.

Africa like the rest of the world, is off track in meeting most targets of the Sustainable Development Goals and has even regressed in some areas.

Alongside the SDGs, Heads of State and Government of the African Union have adopted and called for effective implementation of the Second Ten-year implementation plan (STYIP) of Agenda 2063.

In an interview in Harare yesterday, just before departure for Uganda, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Professor Amon Murwira said the President is expected to contribute to a panel that will discuss the financing of all socio-economic indicators.

“President Mnangagwa is attending the United Nations meeting, under the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. He is going there as chair of SADC and he is going to contribute to a very important panel on socio-economic development indicators, as well as the financing of all these socio-economic indicators”.

The high-level meeting brings together governments, officials, experts and stakeholders to discuss progress, challenges and opportunities in implementing sustainable development goals in Africa.

“Tomorrow, (today) he will join that panel of other regional economic communities, like the East African community, the Ecowas. He is going there as SADC chair. And he is going to make very important interventions,” said Professor Murwira.

Additional reporting by Joseph Madzimure in Harare