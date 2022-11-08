Zimbabwe companies find niche market in Botswana: Scoop top exhibition awards

Prosper Ndlovu recently in Gaborone, Botswana

ZIMBABWEAN businesses have found a niche market in neighbouring Botswana judging by the positive feedback received by more than 30 local companies that exhibited their products and services during the just-ended Botswana Global Expo that was held in Gaborone.

The country’s trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, facilitated the participation of about 30 local companies, of which 26 participated physically while others sent their products to be showcased on their behalf at the trade platform.

Due to its impressive exhibits, stands design, size and diversity of its products and services, Zimbabwe scooped the “Best Country Pavilion” award out of 10 participating foreign exhibitors.

It was followed by North West Development Corporation from South Africa as first runner-up and second runner-up going to the Zambia Development Agency.

The country also snatched the ‘Best MSMEs’ exhibition accolade where 11 representatives of small to medium enterprises drawn from different parts of the country, participated.

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises facilitated participation of rural industrialisation champions many of whom were showcasing at such a forum for the first time.

“This (awards) is an endorsement from the organisers and business community in Botswana on the work we are doing. It’s also a confirmation that Zimbabwean companies were able to put together top-quality products that charmed buyers in Botswana,” ZimTrade chief executive officer, Mr Allan Majuru, commented.

“We are excited that local companies continue to impress buyers in regional markets following another top award at the Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show.”

The Zimbabwe pavilion inside the main exhibition hall and SMEs stand on the open platform were both a hive of activity throughout the duration of the expo as they attracted wider business enquiries.

Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and guest of honour, Professor Bennedict Oramah, who is president of the Afreximbank, also toured the country’s stands.

Commenting on the outcomes of the expo, sales and marketing executive at Carousel, a division of Edgars Stores Limited, Mr Mluleki Mangena, said the objective to grow their market share beyond the country’s borders and tap into the international value chain was amplified at the expo.

“It’s been quite beneficial to exhibit at this expo as we have established key linkages and promising business leads from other manufacturers, retailers and distributors,” he said in a recent live interview with Botswana Television.

“We’ve also been able to engage with clients beyond Botswana for potential supply chain synergies on critical raw materials. By coming here, we are also in a better position to be able to create awareness of own brands and unlock the market post Covid-19.”

Noting how Zimbabwe has sealed several bilateral trade agreements with regional peers, Mr Mangena said his company was eager to leverage on the cordial bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Gaborone to grow its business footprint through win-win partnerships with regional peers while utilising some of its idle capacity utilisation.

House of Moringa marketing officer, Miss Patience Pasipanodya, whose company is into selling of indigenous trees, herbs and salt products, said the expo widened their market network and exposed them to the global buyers.

“There is a huge appetite for our products in the market and the reception here has been pretty much very well and we got good niche market response,” she said.

Mr Simbarashe Sigauke from Oaktrade Consulting firm said the Botswana Global Expo gave them a prime platform to fruitfully engage different potential buyers.

“We came here to market our service product as we seek to help businesses optimize their spending. So far here I want to tell you the response is overwhelming,” he said.

“There is so much need around procurement and provision of services and what we are finding is that we would be helping lots of businesses with sorting out their supply chains.”

Sibusisiwe Chitewe, product development executive at Das Foods company based in Bulawayo, which manufactures organic spreads, condiments and dried foods, said their stand was kept busy as clients sought to know more about the unique organic products.

The business also had opportunity to share notes with similar producers in the region and discuss potential business partnerships. Tanganda Tea Company, Goodhope Leather, Teecherz Furniture, Muruwe Private Limited, Codchem and Total Farm Solutions, were also among the biggest crowd pullers.

ZimTrade client advisor at the country’s pavilion, Mr Kupakwashe Midzi, said Zimbabwe was on a drive to boost its exports hence the massive participation of local companies at the expo.

The annual multi-sectorial exhibition is organised by the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) and this year’s edition rans from 01 to 04 November 2022 under the theme: “Re-imagining our economy for a better future tomorrow through digitalisation and application of robust export strategies.”

Zimbabwe’s participation this year had significant increase from the 15 firms, which last took part in 2019 and nine that participated in 2018.

Botswana is seen as strategic market for Zimbabwe given the several opportunities across sectors such as processed foods, building and construction, and manufacturing.

Hence the country’s participation at the trade show was guided by a market survey carried out in February 2018, which showed vast export opportunities for companies in the building and construction materials supplies, processed foods, mining supplies, agriculture implements and inputs subsectors.

The exploration of these opportunities by Zimbabwean companies has resulted in an increase in exports to Botswana from US$19,5 million in 2017 to US$31 million in 2018, according to official data.