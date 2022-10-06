Zimbabwe conferred with award for efforts to end violence against women

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE has been awarded a global award for efforts to end violence against women and girls through the Spotlight initiative which has reached five million beneficiaries.

The Fortitude Award recognises the determination and resilience demonstrated to ensure that eliminating violence against women and girls continues despite socio-economic challenges.

It was awarded to Zimbabwe during a Global Learning Symposium held last week in Mexico.

Zimbabwe implemented the Spotlight Initiative at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic as the country was already grappling with the aftermath shock of Cyclone Idai and socio-economic issues among other challenges.

The Zimbabwe Spotlight Initiative programme has reached over five million beneficiaries exceeding the targeted two million.

The programme directly and indirectly targets beneficiaries particularly rural women and girls, women and girls living with disabilities, and women living with HIV.

In a statement, the United Nations communications specialist Mr Sirak Gebrehiwot said it has recorded significant gains through innovative approaches such as the online #WithHer.

“Zimbabwe received USD 30 million from European Union as one of 22 countries implementing Euro 500 million global joint UN-EU Spotlight Initiative to end violence against women and girls. The programme has been implemented by the UN in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and SME Development; Civil Society Reference Group; and many other partners across the country,” he said.

“Of note is the High-Level Political Compact (HLPC) on Gender Based Violence which was signed by the President of Zimbabwe in October 2021. It demonstrates a high-level political commitment to end violence against women and girls as well as harmful practices including child marriages,” he said.

Mr Gebrehiwot said gender-based violence and harmful practices such as child marriages continue to be a huge societal problem in Zimbabwe.

“Laws and policies that protect women and girls from violence and abuse have also been put in place. The Child Marriage Act was passed whilst the Constitutional Court ruled to raise the legal age of sexual consent from 16 to 18 years in May 2022. This will protect young girls from the brunt of child marriages resulting from harmful religious, social, and cultural practices.”

