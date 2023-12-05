Zimbabwe continues to support home grown solutions to ensure secure digital future

ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera (sitted left) and ICT permanent secretary Dr Beulah Chirume (sitted right) poses for a photo with delegates at a cybersecurity hackathon

Mthabisi Tshuma , Chronicle Writer

ZIMBABWE is making strides in ensuring that a safe and effective digital world is in place in light of fast technological advancements.

New technologies are evolving on a daily basis and are changing the space of the internet spectrum.

A number of meaningful and impactive programmes are being rolled out to the youth as they are moulded to be mature and connected to the world and one such intervention is hackathons.

A hackathon is an event where people engage in rapid and collaborative engineering over a relatively short period of time such as 24 or 48 hours.

Addressing delegates at a cybersecurity hackathon recently, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Tatenda Mavetera said Government will remain committed to supporting home grown solutions in to ensure a secure digital environment.

“I am pleased to announce that the Government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, is committed to supporting initiatives such as this hackathon in the development of homegrown solutions. We recognise the importance of nurturing local talent and fostering innovation in cybersecurity.

“We envision launching programmes that provide funding, resources, and mentorship to cybersecurity start-ups and researchers in the near future,” said Dr Mavetera.

She said there is need for a collaborative approach in addressing cyber security, from various stakeholders.

“I want to emphasise the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors. Cybersecurity is not just a Government responsibility; it requires a collective effort. We must strengthen partnerships with industry leaders, academia, and civil society to build a resilient cyber ecosystem.

“As we move forward, remember that cybersecurity is not a one-time endeavour. It requires continuous vigilance, adaptation, and investment. I encourage all participants to stay engaged, share their knowledge, and contribute to the ongoing efforts in securing our digital future.

Thank you once again for your commitment to cybersecurity. We can create a safer and more secure digital world for all,” she said.

Dr Mavetera said in today’s interconnected world, there is an exponential growth in cyber threats.

“The frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks are increasing, posing significant risks to our national security, economy, and individual privacy. We must stay ahead of these threats and continuously strengthen our cyber defences.

“This hackathon event serves as a platform for collaboration and innovation. It brings together talented individuals from diverse backgrounds, such as University students, People with Disabilities (PWDs), and the general public, to tackle cybersecurity challenges head-on. I am impressed by the creativity and dedication I have seen in the projects developed during this event. With this army of educated young innovators, our country can build its technical solutions rather than relying on software outsourcing,” said Dr Mavetera.

