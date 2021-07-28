Zimbabwe covid-19 cases breach 100 000 mark

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

MORE than 100 people succumbed to Covid-19, while 1 767 new cases were recorded in the country in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

All cases are local transmissions and the country’s total since the first case was detected in March last year crossed the 100 000 mark and now stands at 101 711.

The country has so far recorded a total of 3 280 deaths following 107 who succumbed yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 1 899 from 2 030 the previous day.

There were 2 669 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 69 percent while active cases went down to 27 935 from 28 944 the previous day.

A total of 12 707 PCR tests were done and positivity was 13,9 percent.

Harare had the highest number of 54 deaths as all provinces recorded deaths.

Mashonaland West had 14 deaths followed by Mashonaland East with nine, Bulawayo and Midlands with seven each, and Mashonaland Central and Manicaland with five deaths each.

Masvingo had three deaths, Matabeleland South two and one in Matabeleland North.

Harare also had the highest number of 438 new cases while Matabeleland South and Midlands had the lowest 69 and 95 cases respectively.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 30 657 bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 1 522 150 while 7 469 received the second dose bringing the cumulative for second dose to 694 685.

As of July 26, 2021 at 3PM, there were 818 people who were hospitalised. New admissions were 120. Those who were asymptomatic were 212 while 484 had mild to moderate symptoms, 80 were severe and 42 were in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

“As of 27 July 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 101 711 confirmed cases, 70 496 recoveries and 3 280 deaths,” reads the statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.