Zimbabwe Covid-19 positive cases rise to 28

Chronicle Reporter

Zimbabwe has recorded 28 Covid-19 positive cases as three people were confirmed positive of the virus on Tuesday while more than 4000 people have been screened countrywide for the deadly virus.

Since Saturday the country had not recorded any positive case while it was scaled up testing for Covid-19.

All the three cases were reported in Harare which now has 13 confirmed cases.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Health and Child Care Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva said 4159 people have since been tested for Covid-19 as 841 tests were done on Tuesday.

“Therefore to date Zimbabwe has 28 confirm cases including, two recoveries and three deaths,” said Dr Mahomva.

She said details on the three new cases will be released in due course.

Dr Mahomva said all the test that were handled in Bulawayo came out negative.

Bulawayo is conducting PCR testing for samples brought from the southern part of the country including Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

More details to follow