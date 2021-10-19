Zimbabwe covid-19 recovery rate now at 95 percent

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 in Harare yesterday as the country recorded 37 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The country has so far recorded 132 405 cases, 4 659 deaths and 126 487 recoveries. The country recorded 179 new recoveries with the national recovery rate rising to 95 percent.

All the cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with a total of 3 228 506 people having received the first jab.

The total cumulative for people whom got the second is now at 2 486 318.

A total of 6 631 people received their first jab yesterday and 7 140 their second. The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 76 yesterday from 82.

As of October 17, 2021, at 3PM, 122 people were hospitalised with six new admissions. Five people were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 83 had mild to moderate symptoms. 16 patients had severe symptoms while 18 were asymptomatic.

Masvingo recorded the highest number of 11 cases, followed by Manicaland with 10 cases. Matabeleland North recorded seven new cases while Mashonaland East had four cases.

Mashonaland West had two new cases while Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Harare had one case each.

“As of October 18, 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 132 405 confirmed cases, 126 487 recoveries and 4 659 deaths,” reads the statement.