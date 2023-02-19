Zimbabwe Cricket bans fan for attempted spot fixing

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have banned a fan from all cricket activities for five years after he unsuccessfully tried to influence an international player to get involved in a spot-fixing deal last year.

The fan, Edward Walter Mupangano from Harare is said to have approached Chevrons all-rounder Luke Jongwe on 4 August 2022 and sought to introduce him to an Indian bookmaker who allegedly wanted the player to bowl in a pre-arranged manner during an international match in return for a payment amounting to US$7 000.

The 27-year old Mupangano would have allegedly received US$3 000 if the planned corrupt activity was successful however, the Chevrons star immediately reported the matter leading to investigations.

After the conclusion of the investigation by the local cricket governing body, Mupangano admitted to the charge of violating the ZC Anti-Corruption Code for being allegedly party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of a cricket match.

As a result of his admission, ZC has banned the corrupt fan for five years from all its affiliated cricket venues and or events and has also called for custodial sentences for such offenders as it will help curb one of the biggest threats to the game.

“It is our view that harsh sanctions, including custodial sentences, will go a long way in helping cricket to curb one of the biggest threats to its credibility. Criminalising match fixing and spot fixing will send a strong warning to offenders and would-be offenders that corruption has no place in cricket and those who engage in it should be jailed or put out of the game,” said ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

ZC will continue working with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ensure that the game is not tainted, locally and globally through intensifying its anti-corruption education drive within its structures.

The 28-year old Jongwe was also thanked for acting swiftly and immediately reporting the matter as is expected from the players all the time.

“The integrity of ZC and the game itself is of paramount importance and, therefore, the need to maintain high levels of honesty and professionalism at all levels of the game cannot be overemphasised.

“Let me take this opportunity to place on record our thanks to Luke Jongwe for reporting the approach – this is what is expected of all participants in cricket if we are to keep our game clean,” said ZC managing director Givemore Makoni. – @brandon_malvin