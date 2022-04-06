Zimbabwe Cricket begin selection process for women’s side

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) will use the women’s Regional T20 games that get underway at Old Hararians on Friday to select a squad that will be travelling to Namibia for a tri-series, which also includes Uganda.

The Regional games will see Northerns facing Southerns over two days as the Lady Chevrons gear for the tri-series.

According to ZC, the teams will play two games in the morning and afternoon on the two tournament dates.

The national women’s cricket side will be travelling to Namibia for the tri-series from April 19-27.

Northerns

Mary Anne Musonda, Chiedza Dhururu, Pelagia Mujaji, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Olinda Chare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Mitchel Mavunga, Kelly Ndiraya, Francesca Chipare, Natasha Mutomba, Christabel Chatonzwa

Southerns

Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Sharne Mayers, Beloved Biza, Kellies Ndlovu, Loryn Phiri, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kay Ndiraya, Anita Chisirimunhu, Adel Zimunhu

