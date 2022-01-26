Zimbabwe Cricket confirm Taylor probe

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has confirmed it was aware of International Cricket Council (ICC) investigations on former skipper Brendan Taylor, but declined to give further details.

On Monday, Taylor pre-empted his looming lengthy ban by the ICC for his involvement with an Indian betting syndicate that wanted him to spot-fix matches in 2019.

The disgraced cricketer admitted receiving US$15 000 when he travelled to India in 2019, with a balance of US$20 000 being paid upon completion of his assignment. ZC said it is waiting for the ICC to conclude its processes.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has become aware of a statement believed to have been released by former Zimbabwe international cricket player Brendan Taylor in which he allegedly owns up to receiving a bribe to spot-fix international matches as well as abusing a banned drug.

“We can confirm the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been investigating Taylor in relation to anti-corruption breaches.

However, until the ICC has completed its processes and released its findings, ZC will not be making any further comment on the matter,” reads the ZC statement.

But that Taylor wilfully travelled to India for an appointment with bookmakers and thereafter, indulged in a cocaine binge with them for three days before flying back home should worry ZC.

Taylor’s self-righteous confession could just be a tip of the iceberg, as a number of his colleagues could also have been sucked into the dark cricket underworld.

A source familiar with local cricket said: “Cricket is a closed sport and everything is kept within the circle. People there protect each other, they hang around each other and celebrate together.

Strange things happen and are swept under the carpet. Don’t be surprised to see more individuals being fingered for substance abuse and even being investigated for their involvement in potential match-fixing or spot-fixing.

“ZC is aware of such issues because whenever the ICC embarks on an investigation, they are briefed. You’ll discover that some of the top guys at ZC even go out of their way to try and protect their ‘boys’. I know this might sound crazy, but do you think none of BT’s teammates have never been involved in celebrations involving narcotics?”

The source said the decline in national team performances becomes worrisome as he suspects that some games are thrown.

“How do you explain last week’s 2-1 loss to Sri Lanka? This is not to say I undermine the Sri Lankans, but in the first two ODIs we scored 296 and 308 runs, but we were bowled out for just 70 in the final match. Something should be amiss.

“I know some will bring arguments that even countries like India have posted low scores, but how do you explain such a dip in form in just a day?” questioned the source.

Some suspicious incidents cricket enthusiasts brought to the fore include the March 2016 attempt by Hamilton Masakadza to run out Afghanistan batsman Usman Ghani in a T20 match.

Ghani found himself stranded almost at the other end after his partner declined a single and Masakadza, who was standing at the edge of the circle, decided to bizarrely run with the ball in an attempt to break the stumps instead of throwing the ball to the wicketkeeper. Afghanistan went on to win the match by 5 runs and Masakadza was let off the hook.

In last year’s second ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, Taylor was dismissed curiously dismissed after he “mistakenly” hit the stumps, knocking off the bails with his bat just as he finished practicing a shot.

The incident took place in the 25th over of Zimbabwe’s innings when Taylor missed with an attempt to upper cut a delivery from Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam.

After the ball had passed his bat, Taylor practiced the shot from the crease and swung his bat backwards knocking off the bails.

Such incidents, according to a cricket match fixing investigative documentary produced by Aljazeera, are common in spot-fixing, where a player can influence only a certain part of the game.

In the documentary, bookmakers confirm that they have people in all national teams for easy manipulation of international matches.

They claim that 60 percent to 70 percent of international matches are fixed, leaving doubt that certain performances by national teams are genuinely under par or they’d have been manipulated. The bookmakers say spot-fixing makes it hard for anyone to prove that a game has been manipulated.

Some cricketers that spoke on condition of anonymity in the documentary say the betting syndicates use beautiful girls to lure and blackmail them to participate in their shenanigans.

Expensive gifts like Rolex watches, phones, houses, flats, cars and money are given to cricketers and coaches depending on the status of an individual.

This means bigger players get more rewards compared to novices. – @ZililoR