Zimbabwe Cricket confirms technical setup

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) board on Monday made various technical appointments for all national teams.

Lalchand Rajput remains the senior men’s national team coach, while former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener rejoins the Chevrons as batting coach.

Klusener takes over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who moves into the position of assistant coach.

Previously he served as Zimbabwe’s batting coach between 2016 and 2018. Most recently, he was head coach of the Afghanistan national team.

ZC announced that it was in the process of finalising the appointment of a bowling coach and a fitness trainer for the senior men’s national team.

Gary Brent was appointed the senior women’s team head coach. Brent is a former Zimbabwean bowler, who played four tests, 70 one-day internationals and three T20s in his 12-year career.

Sean Williams has been confirmed as the Test captain and will be deputised by Regis Chakabva.

Craig Ervine is the ODI captain with Chakabva as his understudy, while Mary-Anne Musonda retained her place as skipper of the senior women’s side, with Josephine Nkomo as her deputy.