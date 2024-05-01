Zimbabwe Cricket extends condolences to Nomvelo Sibanda

Brandon Moyo, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has conveyed a condolence message to Lady Chevrons bowler Nomvelo “Lefty” Sibanda following the passing on of her mother, Mrs Siphilamanzi Ndlovu.

Sibanda’s mother passed on today at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH). Sibanda is part of the Zimbabwe senior women’s national team that is competing at the ongoing 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ndlovu was 50 years old.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is deeply saddened to learn Zimbabwe Women’s team bowler Nomvelo Sibanda has lost her mother, Mrs Siphilamanzi Ndlovu. She passed on this Wednesday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals in Bulawayo at the age of 50.

“The late Mrs Ndlovu is survived by her husband, two daughters, one son and one grandchild. We, as the ZC Board, Management, Staff and Players, extend our deepest condolences to Nomvelo and her family on the loss of their beloved mother.

May her soul rest in peace,” read a statement from ZC Media and Communications Manager, Darlington Majonga.

Due to the bereavement, Sibanda was omitted from the team that is currently playing against Netherlands

