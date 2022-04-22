Zimbabwe Cricket names squads for incoming tours

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket has named squads for the South Africa A series and the side to face Nepal in Kathmandu at the end of this month.

Zimbabwe XI will face South Africa A in three one-day matches scheduled for April 25, 27 and 29 as well as five Twenty20 (T20) games set for May 2, 4, 7, 8 and 10. The series will be played at Harare Sports Club.

At the same time, the Zimbabwe A side will be in Nepal for three one-day games scheduled for April 30, May 2 and 4, and as many T20 matches pencilled in for May for 6, 7 and 9 at Kirtipur in Kathmandu.

Zimbabwe will also host Namibia and Afghanistan this winter which will be headlined by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A in the country between July 11-17.

These qualifiers will feature hosts Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Paula New Guinea, Singapore, Uganda, and the United States of America (USA).

The top two finishers will progress to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

The ZC National Selection Panel has named the following squads for the two tours:

ZIMBABWE XI

Burl Ryan, Chatara Tendai, Chivanga Tanaka, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Kasuza Kevin, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Masuku Ernest, Masvaure Prince, Mayavo Nyasha, Mutumbami Richmond, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald.

ZIMBABWE A

Campbell Johnathan, Evans Bradley, Gwandu Trevor, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaia Roy, Madande Clive, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masara John, Maunze Kudzai, Mavuta Brandon, Munyonga Tony, Mutombodzi Tinotenda, Nyauchi Victor, Tsiga Tafadzwa.

