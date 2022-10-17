Zimbabwe Cricket partner with Zim Cyber-City

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have partnered with Zim Cyber-City on a shirt deal that will see the company’s logo featuring on the Chevrons shirt for the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The sleeve sponsorship deal will see the company’s logo appear on the leading arm of the team’s shirt.

Commenting on the development, Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni said: “We are delighted to announce Zim Cyber-City as our sleeve sponsor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This is a hugely significant partnership for us, as Mulk International’s values align perfectly with our vision of developing young talent and turning potential into excellence.”

Mulk International chairman, Shaji Ul Mulk said: “As our association with cricket continues to grow, we could not be prouder to be involved in Zimbabwe’s campaign at one of the biggest global sporting events. This partnership is watershed moment as we embark on the next stage of our growth globally and we are looking forward to an incredible journey together.”

Zimbabwe Cyber-City is a state of the art real estate project that is being developed in Mount Hampden on the outskirts of Harare by the Dubai based Mulk International.

The Chevrons began their World Cup journey against Ireland today in their group B encounter before they face off against the West Indies on Wednesday and finish things off against Scotland on Friday. – Follow on Twitter @brandon_malvin