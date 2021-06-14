Zimbabwe Cricket suspends four-day match against South Africa A

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket has announced the suspension of the four-day match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A pending clarification by the Sports and Recreation Commission on suspension of all sporting activities following the latest surge in Covid-19 infections.

In a statement, ZC said: “Following a directive to suspend all sporting activities as part of the latest Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. We have temporarily put on hold all cricket activities, including the four-day match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A pending an appeal.”

The SRC said it would be in urgent direct communication with relevant national associations regarding international assignments on guidance and other mitigatory measures in light of the suspension.

ZC has since appealed to the Government through the SRC for permission to complete the four-day match against South Africa that began on Sunday.

ZC has also asked to be permitted to continue with preparations for other international assignments that it had already committed to.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Zimbabwe for a full series consisting of one Test, three one-day internationals and three twenty20 internationals next month.

While the Test match will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Harare Sports Club will play host to the white-ball segment of the tour. – @innocentskizoe