Zimbabwe Cricket suspends two club cricketers over recreational drug use

Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has suspended two players from the National Premier League and all cricket activities, pending a hearing, over recreational drug use.

In a statement, ZC said the concerned players are Scorpions batter Blessed Muzite and Takashinga Patriots 2 bowler Brighton Chipungu and both tested positive for marijuana during a recent in-house doping test.

They will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon.