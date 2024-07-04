  • Today Thu, 04 Jul 2024

Zimbabwe Cricket suspends two club cricketers over recreational drug use

Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has suspended two players from the National Premier League and all cricket activities, pending a hearing, over recreational drug use.

In a statement, ZC said the concerned players are Scorpions batter Blessed Muzite and Takashinga Patriots 2 bowler Brighton Chipungu and both tested positive for marijuana during a recent in-house doping test.

They will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon.

