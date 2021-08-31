Zimbabwe Cricket thanks Thailand for women’s tour

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket has expressed gratitude to Thailand Cricket conclusion of a successful incoming tour by the Thailand women’s team for a limited overs series on Monday.

Thailand won the T20 series 2-1 and unofficial one-day international series ended 2-2.

“Sisterhood! Thank you to Thailand Cricket for a great contest over the past few weeks with us. Many memories, lessons and lifelong friendships have been made,” said ZC.

The Lady Chevrons now shift their attention to a cluster of imminent assignments.

The visit by Thailand marked the start of a busy period for the Lady Chevrons, who are preparing for the 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, set for Botswana later this month, and the ICC Women’s World Cup Global Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5 in Harare.

The qualifiers were originally meant to be hosted by Sri Lanka in July 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the event as well as the main World Cup tournament in New Zealand.

The 10-team tournament, whose schedule will be announced in due course, decides three qualifiers for the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, joining five teams which have already qualified through the ICC Women’s Championship, Australia, England, India, South Africa and New Zealand. [email protected]