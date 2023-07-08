Zimbabwe Cyber City, President Mnangagwa’s game-changing masterpiece set to transform Zimbabwe’s future

Stanford Chiwanga, [email protected]

THE creation of Zim Cyber City will usher in a new era of economic and social development for Zimbabwe. Under the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa, this ambitious project holds the promise of transforming the country into a vibrant and attractive destination for tourists and foreign investors alike.

The cyber city, bankrolled by Mulk International, will make Zimbabwe the first African country with a “smart” capital city built from scratch. Just outside the present-day capital, New Harare or Zim Cyber City in Mount Hampden, is slated to become a state-of-the-art artificially intelligent city with interconnected government buildings, smooth traffic, round-the-clock security, prime real estate, and top-notch malls.

President Mnangagwa’s support and approval of the US$500 million Zim Cyber City project showcases his dedication to spearheading transformative projects in the country. The ambitious endeavour has the potential to become his crowning glory among the various development initiatives undertaken during his tenure. By aligning Zimbabwe with a multinational conglomerate like Mulk International, the President has shown a keen understanding of the power of strategic partnerships. The collaboration brings together the expertise, resources, and global recognition of Mulk International with the President’s vision for a prosperous and modern Zimbabwe.

One of the key benefits of Zim Cyber City is its potential to boost tourism in the country. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class amenities, the city will attract visitors from all over the globe.

The inclusion of a duty-free mall and high-end residential living will create a sophisticated and luxurious environment, catering to the discerning tastes of tourists seeking an elevated experience. The availability of pre-approved mortgages from banks in US dollars is a groundbreaking move that will facilitate investment and attract a diverse range of tourists and investors.

“We have been trying to bring the Dubai standard of living to this particular development. The project will have high-end villas, we call them Zim Hills, surrounding water bodies. We will have a very tall tower with the shopping centre,” said Shaji ul Mulk, the Mulk International chairman last year.

Moreover, Zim Cyber City’s integration into the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) programme highlights the Government’s commitment to promoting sustainable growth and attracting investments. The SEZ status ensures fast-track clearances for foreign direct investments, making it easier for businesses to establish themselves in Zimbabwe. This streamlined process will undoubtedly encourage both local and international companies to invest in the country, fostering economic growth and job creation.

Infrastructure development is another crucial aspect of Zim Cyber City’s impact on Zimbabwe’s progress. The project encompasses a vast area and includes the construction of high-end residential and commercial buildings, complemented by the newly completed Parliament building and ministry buildings. This comprehensive development plan demonstrates a commitment to modernising and revitalising Zimbabwe’s infrastructure, providing a solid foundation for future growth and prosperity.

“The investment by the UAE (United Arab Emirates) investor in the Smart City Project is quite instrumental from the economic development point of view.

“So of course we expect businesses to benefit, local businesses to benefit out of that employment creation and the development of basic infrastructure. We are seeing a huge infrastructure gap in Zimbabwe and we think that those kinds of investments would actually catapult us in reaching our Vision 2030 objectives to be a middle-income nation,” said Batanai Matsika, the head of research, Morgan & Co.

In addition to its economic benefits, Zim Cyber City aims to enhance the beauty and attractiveness of Zimbabwe. The modern architectural designs, high-tech surveillance systems, and meticulously planned community spaces will create a visually stunning and secure environment. As the city flourishes, it will serve as a testament to Zimbabwe’s potential and allure, enticing foreign investors and tourists to explore the country’s many offerings.

The project’s emphasis on sustainability and technological innovation is another aspect that sets Zim Cyber City apart. The incorporation of advanced surveillance technology directly connected to law enforcement authorities ensures the safety and security of residents and visitors. Additionally, the city’s commitment to green building practices and renewable energy sources will contribute to environmental conservation and position Zimbabwe as a leader in sustainable development.

Zim Cyber City’s success will not be limited to its immediate surroundings. Its impact will extend beyond the city’s borders, leading to the improvement of infrastructure and services in other parts of Zimbabwe. The Government, recognising the potential of the project, will likely allocate resources to upgrade transportation networks, communication systems, and utilities to support the growth of Zim Cyber City and accommodate the increased demand from tourists and businesses.

The project’s partnership with Mulk International also brings a wealth of expertise, experience, and global connections to Zimbabwe. The collaboration will foster knowledge transfer, skill development, and technology exchange, which will benefit local industries and contribute to the country’s long-term economic growth.

“The development of Zim Cyber City will have a ripple effect on the overall economy of the country. As the city thrives, it will create numerous job opportunities across various sectors, including construction, hospitality, retail, and services. The influx of new businesses and investments will spur economic growth and contribute to the overall prosperity of the country,” Marshall Ndlela, an economic analyst says.

Moreover, the success of Zim Cyber City will create a positive image for Zimbabwe on the global stage. The city’s modern infrastructure, high-quality amenities, and commitment to sustainable development will showcase Zimbabwe’s potential and attractiveness as an investment destination. This positive perception will not only draw in foreign investors but also boost the country’s tourism industry, attracting visitors who will explore other attractions and contribute to local businesses across Zimbabwe.

Without a doubt, President Mnangagwa’s support for Zim Cyber City reflects his Government’s commitment to driving economic development and attracting foreign investments. By spearheading this transformative project, he demonstrates his leadership and vision for a prosperous Zimbabwe. The successful completion and operation of Zim Cyber City will stand as a testament to his administration’s efforts in promoting economic growth, job creation, and the overall improvement of the country’s living standards.

A lot can be said about Zim Cyber City, in short, it holds immense potential for economic and social development for Zimbabwe. With its focus on tourism, infrastructure development, and strategic partnerships, the city is poised to become a catalyst for growth, attracting foreign investments, creating jobs, and enhancing the country’s overall image. Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, this ambitious project may indeed become his crowning glory, solidifying his Government’s legacy in driving sustainable national development and prosperity. — @plainstan