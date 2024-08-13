Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrated with meals for attendees in Bulawayo

HUNDREDS of people have gathered at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo to celebrate Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces Day. The annual event commemorates the country’s military and its role in ensuring a stable environment for the nation’s development.

The commemorations are being held under the theme “Guaranteeing a Conducive Environment for Attainment of Vision 2030,” reflecting the defence forces’ commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s ambitious economic and social transformation goals. As the public enters the stadium, they are being gifted a meal, a gesture that underscores the military’s close ties with the local community.