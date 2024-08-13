Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrated with meals for attendees in Bulawayo
Nqobile Tshili [email protected]
HUNDREDS of people have gathered at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo to celebrate Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces Day. The annual event commemorates the country’s military and its role in ensuring a stable environment for the nation’s development.
The commemorations are being held under the theme “Guaranteeing a Conducive Environment for Attainment of Vision 2030,” reflecting the defence forces’ commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s ambitious economic and social transformation goals. As the public enters the stadium, they are being gifted a meal, a gesture that underscores the military’s close ties with the local community.
The event is being attended by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, who is representing President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations hold significance in the country’s calendar, as the military has played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and security since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980. The commemorations provide an opportunity for the public to show their appreciation for the sacrifices and contributions of the men and women who serve in the country’s defence forces.
The event is expected to feature military parades, cultural performances, and other activities that showcase the capabilities and readiness of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. The celebrations aim to foster national unity and pride, while also highlighting the military’s role in supporting Zimbabwe’s long-term development goals.
