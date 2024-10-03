Zimbabwe defies odds, records growth across sectors

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE is recording encouraging progress in all sectors of the economy despite challenges and difficulties wrought by climate change-induced droughts and the albatross of Western-imposed sanctions, President Mnangagwa has said.

In the last year, the country has witnessed unprecedented growth in the agriculture, mining, tourism, infrastructure development, media and health sectors, among others.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the official opening of the Second Session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe in Mt Hampden yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the country’s continued progress was evidence of the Second Republic’s commitment towards enhancing the well-being of the general citizenry.

He said the peace and tranquillity that has prevailed since the opening of the First Session nearly a year ago, has allowed for evident results in all parts of the country.

“Our commitment to enhance the well-being of the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe, by entrenching unity, stability, security and development remains a key mission for my Administration.

“Government is committed to the realisation of the promises made by our ruling Party, Zanu-PF.

“Despite enormous challenges and difficulties as a result of the illegal economic sanctions imposed on our country, we are recording encouraging progress.

“The philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind is anchored on inclusive transformation and shared prosperity,” he said.

On the agricultural front, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was on the cusp of yet another winter wheat harvest. The continued growth of the country’s agriculture sector, he said, was a result of unity of purpose and effective policies instituted by the Second Republic.

“May I recognise and applaud the vital role played by our farmers in feeding our people and contributing to Zimbabwe’s agricultural self-reliance.

“A new record wheat harvest of 600 000 tonnes is projected from the 2024 winter crop.

“We remain optimistic in respect of the 2024-2025 Summer Cropping Season, with projections of normal to above-normal rainfall in most provinces.

“I am pleased with the pace of input distribution under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Presidential Climate-Proofed Agriculture Production Scheme and other programmes.

“To date, various finance institutions and private sector stakeholders have committed to support farmers under the National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme”.

President Mnangagwa said the country’s mining sector was another area that continued to attract favourable investments. He said opportunities for the country’s entry into value chains for new energy minerals such as lithium, needed to be taken advantage of going forward.

“Mining houses in the gold and other precious minerals sector are called to scale up production.

“Assets under the Sovereign Wealth Fund are envisioned to bolster performance and revenue from the mining and other sectors.

“The over-arching goal is for the rich natural resource endowments of our beloved motherland, to benefit all Zimbabweans.”

Turning to the country’s tourism sector, President Mnangagwa said arrivals had continued on an upward trajectory, setting the tone for the attainment of a US$5 billion industry.

He said Government would thus continue championing infrastructure development as it was a critical pillar to the country’s economic growth, revitalisation and creation of jobs.

It would also ensure the stimulation of broader production and capacity utilisation.

“Widespread infrastructure development projects have resulted in positive spill-offs across other sectors of the economy.

“The Nhimbe/Ilima Programme has been modified to see provincial road authorities pooling together equipment into single construction units to implement works on prioritised projects at the local level.

“The requisite funding and technical support for the initiative will be availed by Government,” said President Mnangagwa.

He reaffirmed the Second Republic’s commitment to enhancing the country’s health delivery system.

Under the ongoing health sector reforms, President Mnangagwa said Government was implementing measures to ensure universal health coverage, which had the ultimate effect of lifting the general citizenry from the burden of disease.

“Government is availing resources for the acquisition of essential medicines and specialist medical equipment for all our Central, Provincial and District hospitals.

“In line with emerging technologies, the introduction of telemedicine to facilitate virtual specialist consultations for citizens in remote parts of our country, is being speeded up.

“The nation is assured that Government has put in place robust surveillance and response plans for threats posed by public health risks. Communities are urged to continue exercising strict health and hygiene standards,” he said.

In the media sector, the President said Government was behind bold measures to preserve the country’s culture and nurture a positive country image. This has seen more efforts to increase the reach of media services countrywide.

“True to the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind, the Montrose Television Studios in Bulawayo are being comprehensively modernised.

“Similarly, community radio stations such as Khulumani FM and Central FM as well as Mbembesi and Ntepe-Manama, in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South, respectively, together with the Madziva FM in Mashonaland Central Province are undergoing upgrade to increase the reach of broadcasting services.

“Investments by more local and international players in our telecommunications industry are welcome towards better quality, as well as availability and affordability of digital and telecommunication services,” said President Mnangagwa.

Government, he said, was alive to the fact that the pace of the country’s modernisation and industrialisation efforts was dependent on the type of education that the younger population is exposed to.

“The recent curriculum review for the Primary and Secondary sector was far-reaching, while ICT penetration is making our students globally competitive.

“Building on the success registered by our Innovation Hubs and Industrial Parks at universities, focus will now shift to deliberately support the commercialisation of products and services from these institutions for further growth of local industry and the economy as a whole”.

On women empowerment and micro, small and medium enterprises, President Mnangagwa said under the Second Republic, they were increasingly being aided to enter local, regional as well as international markets.

“Through the re-oriented Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme, our youths are participating in community projects such as the construction and rehabilitation of classrooms, teachers’ accommodation, clinics, roads, boreholes, dip tanks, bridges and houses for vulnerable households,” he said.

The President commended the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their commitment to defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

“We continue to resource the security sector with modern technologies in tandem with global trends, to ensure that they efficiently discharge their mandate,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also commended the nation for upholding the country’s values and norms during the 44th SADC Summit held in August.

“Allow me, therefore, to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to all the people of our great nation for contributing in various ways to the resounding success that characterised our hosting of the 44th SADC Summit and ancillary events,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also spelt out the country’s efforts towards advancing regional economic integration, investment and growth.

“Zimbabwe signed a tripartite pact with Botswana and Mozambique for the construction of a railway line that links our three countries.

“Another tripartite agreement with Zambia and Mozambique established an initiative for the management of shared natural resources, as well as fauna and flora,” he said.

Turning to external passport offices, the President said such services would be rolled out in other countries.

“The first external e-passport offices at the Zimbabwe Consulates in South Africa are now open. Going forward, the service will be rolled out to key destinations.

“The Second Republic will continue to foster stronger, collaborative relationships with our Diasporan nationals, for win-win benefits and accelerated socio-economic development of our motherland.

“In unity of purpose, success across all sectors of the economy is guaranteed,” said President Mnangagwa.

The Sona address was attended by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament, business leaders and other senior Government officials.