Zimbabwe delegation attends Sadc extraordinary meeting

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

SADC will hold an extraordinary meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) in Windhoek, Namibia tomorrow (Wednesday).

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava will lead the Zimbabwean delegation to the meeting.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Honourable Frederick Shava will lead the Zimbabwean delegation to the Sadc Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) scheduled to take place in Windhoek, Namibia on 30 November 2022,” read the statement.

Minister Shava will be accompanied by the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe and other senior Government officials.

The meeting is expected to discuss the political and security issues in the region as well as the progress report of the Sadc mission to Mozambique.

Africa is seeking to implement the African Union (AU) Master Roadmap to Practical Steps of Silencing the Guns in Africa by 2030 is a key component to this process.

Peace and security are top of the “Africa we want” agenda and Agenda 2063.

Terrorism, climate change, famine, pandemics and irregular migration are major challenges faced by the continent. – @ncubeleon