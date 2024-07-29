Zimbabwe digitalisation project 40 percent complete

Online writer

KAMATIVI, ZIMBABWE – The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services today visited the Kamativi digital transmitter site, as part of its ongoing monitoring of the country’s digital migration project.

According to the committee, the nationwide digitalisation initiative is now 40 percent complete, with 18 transmitters installed across Zimbabwe to date.

The Kamativi transmitter is one of the key infrastructure components of this ambitious programme.

The digital migration initiative was launched in 2015 with the goal of transitioning Zimbabwe from an analog to a digital terrestrial television (DTT) platform.

The project has faced various challenges, including funding constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily slowed down the installation of transmitters.

However, the Government remains committed to the digitalisation of the country’s broadcasting infrastructure.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee’s visit to the Kamativi site is part of its ongoing oversight role, ensuring that the digitalisation project remains on track and addressing any challenges that may arise.