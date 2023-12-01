Zimbabwe dispels negativity on international climate change programme and inspires other countries to preserve the environment

Leonard Ncube in Dubai, UAE

DESPITE negativity from some sections, Zimbabwe is happy to have taken the lead in regularising the carbon credits and some countries are eager to sign agreements.

This was said by Environment, Climate and Wildlife Management Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu in Dubai where he us attending the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Conference of the Parties to the Convention (COP).

Zimbabwe approved a policy to regulate carbon credits in May this year after years of unchecked operations and this has led to disgruntlement from some sections of society and media who seek to tarnish the image of the country.

Carbon credits is one way of making communities benefit from environment management.

Minister Ndlovu said the noise is mainly coming from the dubious deals that were there before Government regulated the sector which were then nullified.

The issue of carbon credits is one area set for discussion at the ongoing COP28 convention where Minister Ndlovu said there could be agreements with some partners.

“There are people who want to then attack the progress that we have made. We are one of the countries that have come up with a framework that Government has adopted and it is out there for transparency purposes.

“Again we have come up with a legislation that is governing carbon credits and we have gone a step further to give a window period to those who had started contracts without government knowledge to come forward so that we go through the process of regularisation if those can be regulated,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said the Kariba Redd+ project is a typical example of why it was necessary to nullify those contracts and Government is investigating a number of other carbon credit projects.

“Yes it is the first carbon credits project that Zimbabwe ever did and private sector led but unfortunately at the time there was no framework which was developed. We now have a framework which was approved by Cabinet this year in May.

“Because of lack of Government oversight a lot of things were happening including non-remittance to the State and communities because there was no clear framework for that.

“It is not the only one, we are pursuing quite a number to see if they did not engage in money laundering and tax evasion and we will make sure that corrective measures are taken.

“Now we are now hearing so many stories. What is disheartening is that the reports are now trying to taint the carbon credits programme in Zimbabwe because of that. it doesn’t make sense to see international media saying Zimbabwe has sold 20 percent of its land.

“Where are the reports of projects that were there before Government put in measures to have this process transparent? The media frenzy doesn’t need to be taken seriously,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said Government will continue monitoring the sector.

“A number of countries have been inquiring from the main partner that Government has engaged and I know one or two countries that will be signing agreements during this COP28 with regards to carbon credits.

“So we are happy to have taken the lead and to continue taking the lead and leading nations in most of these climate change issues.”