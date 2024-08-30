Zimbabwe dominate COSSASA Games

Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE 2024 Confederation of Schools Sports Association for Southern Africa (Cossasa) Games officially came to an end yesterday at White City Stadium in Bulawayo with Zimbabwe dominating the games, which were making a return since 2019 after Covid-19 disruption.

The games which got underway on Tuesday saw a total of four countries participating, namely Eswatini, Lesotho, Zambia and the hosts, Zimbabwe.

They competed in six disciplines which are football, handball, netball, volleyball, basketball and athletics.

The closing ceremony for the games was held at White City Stadium yesterday where acting chief director in the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Eugenia Chidhakwa stood in for the Guest of honour, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Kirsty Coventry.

In her address she said they are pleased to have witnessed brilliant performances from the four nations’ future sporting stars.

“It is an honour to stand before you on this special occasion as we gather today to mark the end of an incredible journey, the Cossasa Games. Indeed, it has been a journey of perseverance, teamwork and sportsmanship. Over the past three days, we have witnessed remarkable achievements, record breaking performances and unforgettable moments that will stay with us forever. The Cossasa Games are in line with the Ministry’s mandate to promote increased participation in sport and recreational activities.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, is striving to ensure that the sports sector remains vibrant,” she said.

Cossasa president, Arthur Maphosa said he was pleased with the way things went and expressed his gratitude to everyone who made the event a success.

“I am filled with pride and gratitude. Pride in the exceptional performances, sportsmanship and camaraderie displayed by our young champions. Gratitude goes to the Government of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation for their unwavering support.

“Our theme resonated deeply with all of us. We will continue to promote a culture of a drug free sport and empower our youth to become champions in all aspects of life. To the athletes, you have made your countries proud and with your performances, you have inspired generations. Remember, winning is not just about medals, but about the person you become throughout your journey.

“Thank you Zimbabwe for your warm hospitality, thank you Cossasa family for your tireless effort. Let’s continue to unite and inspire our youth through sport, the spirit of Cossasa will live on,” said Maphosa.

Zimbabwe won gold at the boys’ football event after edging Zambia 2-1 in a nail-biting final that was the last event of the day.

The hosts went into the half time break leading 1-0 courtesy of a penalty that was converted by their goalkeeper, Siyanda Zimba. Zimba also found the back of the net in their opening game against Lesotho on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe would go on to double their lead through Dylane Chamakwara, who was also named player of the match and tournament.

Zambia were rewarded for their persistent pressing towards the dying stages of the game as they won a penalty. David Mwanza was brought down in the box and the lanky forward took the responsibility from the spot kick and made no mistake.

However, Mwanza’s goal came a little too late for Zambia as the referee blew the full time whistle, moments after they pulled one back and it would end in agony for Zambia.

The victory over Zambia in the final was Zimbabwe’s second in the three matches that they played in the tournament. They beat Lesotho 2-0 before going on to play to a goalless stalemate against Eswatini. Zambia also went into the final with four points, having won once and drew once as well.

Zimbabwe coach, Bernard Matenga was impressed with how his charges played. He said his boys stuck to the tactics and were accordingly rewarded for that.

“I am very happy with this win and taking gold at these games. They played according to the instructions that we gave them and that helped us. From what I saw, the future of football looks bright, we have to keep them intact for a long time,” said Matenga.

In athletics, Zimbabwe were totally dominant as they picked up a total of 28 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 13 bronze medals.

Zimbabwe’s Courage Maphosa won the boys’ 1500m race in 4:33.47 seconds. Tawanda Mabiza was in second place with a time of 4:37:31.

The same event in the girls’ category was won by Progress Gutura in 5:00.42. Tulange Mudenda won the 3 000m girls Under-17s’ race with a time of 10:28:55.

The Under-17 girls’ 200m race gold went to Sendi Shalom who finished in 25:20.

Arab Chimuchembere crossed the finishing line in 10:66 to claim gold in the boys’ Under-17 100m race, with compatriot Muza Takomborerwa right on his heels in 10:92 to get silver, while Eswatini got bronze through Amahle Magogo, who finished in 11:15.

Zimbabwe also dominated in the girls’ Under-17 category, where Shalom Sendi took gold in 12:21, followed by Kimberly Chivi, who grabbed silver in 12:43, with bronze going to Zambia’s Ruth Chanda (12:69.)

Praise Muererwa of Zimbabwe snatched gold in the girls’ Under-16 100m sprint in a time of 12:81 followed by colleague PraiseGod Nyamulepa in 12:98. Zimbabwe also took the bronze through Primrose Chidembo with a time of 13:40.

Panashe Hondoma of Zimbabwe won gold in the boys’ 3 000m race in 9:04:56 seconds with Eswatini getting silver through Muzi Mavimbela in 9:04:95 while bronze went to Zambia’s Professor Mukombwe who finished in 9:09:99.

The Zimbabwe Under-17 girls’ basketball team won gold after edging Zambia who were the only other competing country in the sporting discipline.

They played two games and Zimbabwe won 44-23 and 37-19 respectively.

In girls’ football, the Precious Mpala led Under-17 side managed to get a silver medal after playing in a round robin format with Lesotho and Zambia. Team Zimbabwe missed the gold medal by a whisker after they lost to Zambia through goal difference.

The hosts had won 1-0 against Zambia only for Zambia to beat Lesotho 1-3. Zimbabwe had beat Lesotho one nil.

In netball, the girls’ Under-17 team scooped gold after acquiring four points in the round robin stage where they played against Zambia who managed to get two points, winning silver and Eswatini who got bronze after finishing without victory.

In volleyball, team Zimbabwe again won gold after defeating Zambia who automatically won silver since these were only two countries competing.