Zimbabwe drawn in Group B of COSAFA Cup

ZIMBABWE have been drawn in Group B of the 2024 COSAFA Cup set for June 27-July 7 in South Africa.

The Warriors will be joined in the group by Zambia, Comoros and a yet to be confirmed country.

Group A consists of South Africa, Mozambique and Botswana.

Group C has Angola, Namibia, Lesotho and Seychelles.

The tournament format will see the three pool winners and the best runner-up advancing to the semifinals.

The competition will give vital game-time for players and coaches to teams ahead of

the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals that are expected to be staged later this year.

