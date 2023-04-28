Zimbabwe economic growth impresses King Mswati

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

KING Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini has applauded Zimbabwe’s economic growth trajectory saying when one country prospers the region benefits.

King Mswati III said this while officially opening this year’s 63rd Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo this afternoon at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre showgrounds in Bulawayo.

This year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair is running under the theme: Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness.

The last time King Mswati III was in Bulawayo was in 1995 and he expressed gratitude for being hosted by Zimbabwe and notes that the vibe this year is much higher.

He commended the infrastructure upgrades in the country by the Government as well as the country’s stance of being friends to all and enemy to none.

King Mswati III said Zimbabwe is one of the resilient economies in Africa and its case study is a good demonstration of how African states can devise their own development solutions.

“When one country prospers neighbours also benefit from ripple effects and vice versa,” said King Mswati III.

King Mswati III applauded Zimbabwe for maintaining the vibrancy of the ZITF despite the Covid 19 disruption in the last two years.

King Mswati said the ZITF is a prime opportunity for businesses to thrive and facilitate a good platform for the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He commended cordial trade relations between Zimbabwe and Eswatini and urges further close collaboration on development issues.

King Mswati III applauded Zimbabwe for successfully hosting the ZITF at a time Africa is pushing the AfCFTA drive, which will go a long way in transforming the continent and creating jobs for ordinary people.

He calls for liberalisation of trade across Africa and facilitation of free movement of people as a key enabler.

The King pays tribute to all stakeholders and Government for putting all efforts to ensure successful hosting of the ZITF.