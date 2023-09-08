Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to conduct run-off in drawn election

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A RUN-OFF election is going to be conducted in Ward 33 of Makoni RDC after the leading candidates drew an equal number of votes.

Chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana in a statement said: “Following the conduct of the harmonised elections on 23 August 2023, there was an equality of in Makoni RDC Ward 33 between Japan Maxwell (ZANU-PF) and Sarukwa Pricelar Rujeko (CCC).

He said according to section 129 of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) there should be a run-off election in Ward 33 of Makoni RDC.

“It is therefore against this background and in fulfilment of the legal provisions as stated in Proclamation 4 of 2023 that a runoff election be conducted,” said chief election officer Silaigwana.