Zimbabwe Electronics Games Association registers with the Sport and Recreation Commission

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electronics Games Association (ZEGA) has successfully registered with the Sport and Recreation Commission as a national sports association.

The SRC has confirmed the latest development.

“This serves to confirm that the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) registered Zimbabwe Electronics Games Association as a national sport association in line with the SRC Act Chapter 25:15.

“Having met the registration requirements, ZEGA is hereby issued with registration number NSA 57 and license Number NSA 057. The SRC wishes ZEGA the best in the development of the sport in Zimbabwe.

“The commission remains available for any guidance as may be necessary,” reads a statement from the SRC.

Zimbabwe appear to take to the concept of e-sports in a big way. Although the nation has long been considered a hive of casual gamers, there is a growing number of players prepared to try their hand at the more competitive aspect of online gaming.

Competitive computer gaming, known as e-sports, is likely to generate multi billion-dollar revenue worldwide.