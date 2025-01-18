Zimbabwe Embassy helps identify victims of Stilfontein mine disaster

Rescue efforts after the recent mine disaster in Stilfontein, North West Province in South Africa

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa has dispatched a team to work with the South African government in verifying the nationalities of individuals affected by a recent mine disaster in Stilfontein, North West Province.

Tragically, 87 individuals, including a significant number of suspected foreign nationals, lost their lives in the Buffelsfontein mine disaster.

Scores of illegal miners were trapped underground when authorities launched “Operation Vala Umgodi,” a crackdown on illegal mining activities. Fearing arrest, many miners remained underground.

Ambassador David Hamadziripi, Zimbabwe’s envoy to Pretoria, confirmed that a team is actively engaged in the identification process.

“The Embassy is working closely with the South African government to identify and verify the nationalities of the individuals retrieved from the Buffelsfontein Mine,” Ambassador Hamadziripi stated in a press release.

“In addition to screening the 465 alleged undocumented Zimbabweans in South African Police Service (SAPS) custody, the Embassy is diligently seeking to establish whether any of the 87 deceased individuals are Zimbabwean citizens.”

Ambassador Hamadziripi emphasised the importance of DNA testing to positively identify the deceased.

He urged Zimbabwean citizens who believe their relatives may have been involved in the mining activities to contact the Consulate in Johannesburg immediately. He provided the following contact details: Hotline/Emergency Line: +27610373400.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the Consulate in person at its offices in Bruma, Johannesburg.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is committed to assisting with the repatriation of the remains of any deceased Zimbabwean citizens,” Ambassador Hamadziripi stated.

Consul-General to Johannesburg, Mr Eria Phiri, reported that 10 Zimbabwean nationals who were rescued from the mine have already been deported.

“These individuals appeared in court and received suspended sentences of six months imprisonment or fines of R15 000. They were subsequently deported during the week,” Mr Phiri said.

He indicated that the team on the ground will provide a comprehensive update on the situation by the weekend.

“Our team is on-site and we expect to receive a detailed report by Sunday. Our primary focus is to determine if any other Zimbabweans are among the rescued individuals or those who unfortunately lost their lives in the mine,” said Mr Phiri.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, South Africa’s national police spokesperson, confirmed in a statement on Thursday that rescue operations had been concluded.

“According to the mine rescue service, there are no longer any illegal miners trapped underground. However, a cage will be sent underground as a precautionary measure,” Brigadier Mathe said.