Zimbabwe embraces smart technology for digital transformation

ZIMBABWE has developed systems and policies that enhance the use of smart technology in Government activities especially through opening up broadband space which should be adopted by all sectors of the economy to help push the digital agenda, a Government official has said.

Speaking in a panel discussion at the 2024 Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) Summit in Victoria Falls yesterday, Mr Nathan Kupamupindi, a deputy director in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services said the Government was rigorous in its information Communication Technology agenda.

More than 400 ICT specialists and experts are attending the five-day conference that is being held under the theme: “Navigating Digital Solutions for a Sustainable Tomorrow” which seeks to inspire the country to “Ignite, innovate and thrive” the economy.

Ending on Sunday, the summit is critical to the CSZ as it coincides with the society’s 50th anniversary and comes at a time when Zimbabwe is making headway with regard to the digital revolution.

Discussions are around the drive towards a Smart Zimbabwe through adoption of the Internet of Things, its role in building a connected future, 4th industrial revolution, technologies digital transformation strategies for Zimbabwe’s businesses, navigating digital solutions for a sustainable tomorrow, AI and machine learning, navigating the future of internet connectivity in Zimbabwe, harnessing the power of ICT for social impact and sustainable development, the role of emerging technologies in driving digital transformation, digital highways and pioneering the next era of connectivity in Zimbabwe, the role of it in strategic decision making in government and private sector, cyber security and data protection in a connected world as well as the blockchain as the future of money, redefining trust and transparency.

The country came up with the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan which is a new ICT strategy that will guide the industry on the specific innovations they should exploit in the digital future, providing an all-inclusive, focused, and forward-thinking guideline that further identifies how the country can develop, deploy, and manage ICTs across all sectors.

Mr Kupamupindi was speaking during a panel discussion on smart Zimbabwe and the role of IoT in building a connected future.

“We are adopting smart technology in Government. We have started developing systems and policies using ICT and we have opened up broadband landscape to enhance connectivity hence new players such as Star Link as we push the ICT agenda,” he said.

Different speakers spoke on the need to speed up the implementation of the digitalisation agenda, including coming up with the right legislation that guides and promotes some technological innovations.

They said the Internet of Things can deal with traffic management to address congestion and can be harnessed for urban tolling so that people can make choices about whether to drive into town or not, and by so doing that would reduce congestion.

Mr William Mugobogobo, the head of ICT infrastructure and security in the City of Harare, said policy and legislation is key, especially looking at how issues like insurance can be brought in and the need to make sure the right infrastructure is in place.

Mr Godknows Mombeshora the general manager of Enterprise Business at Econet Wireless said the internet plays a critical role in improving productivity, reducing the cost of production, bills and labour, and can make Zimbabwe competitive on the global market.

Ms Audrey Chidawanyika, a global educator on innovation, skills and enterprise development said all processes should be sensitive to the end user.

“We should design digital transformation with the consumer in mind so they can navigate. We should be able to sell experiences to people who understand the impact hence there should be value for consumers. We need to include young innovators and there should be funding and mentoring for innovators,” she said.

Dr Solomon Guramatunhu, an eye specialist and crypto enthusiast and Mr William Chui, another cryptocurrency expert concurred that blockchain holds the future of the economy as it brings transparency hence there should be more speed in coming up with regulation for it.

Chief executive of Westprop Holdings Mr Kenneth Sharpe said digital transformation has a competitive advantage and brings smart solutions to problems.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera is expected to officiate at the opening ceremony today.

