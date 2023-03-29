Zimbabwe Emerging lose opener in India

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Emerging lost their opening four day match of their tour to Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute by 183 runs.

After electing to field first, Zimbabwe bowled out their opponents for 272 in 79 overs in the first innings before they went on to score 176 in 45.4 overs to give the hosts an advantage going into the second innings. Omtex went on to declare on 335/8 in 80 overs and Zimbabwe crumbled to 248 all out to get off their tour to a losing start.

Roy Kaia starred with the ball in the first innings for Zimbabwe, taking four wickets for 66 runs in 23 overs while Tawanda Maphosa had two scalps for 29 runs in 12 overs. Kudakwashe Macheka, Arnold Shara, Bright Chipungu and Ali Hamid all took one wicket each. Rushikesh Vijay More did the damage for the hosts, scoring 103 runs off 145 balls and was supported by Abrar Pathan’s 44 runs.

Bright Phiri top scored for Zimbabwe with 37 runs from 78 deliveries while Alvin Chiradza made 34 runs from 47 deliveries as there were no milestones from the visitors. Adityaraj Rathore took a five wicket haul for Omtex, finishing with 5/16 in 7.2 overs.

In the second innings, Zimbabwe toiled to get wickets as they could not bowl out their opponents. Maphosa finished with the best bowling figures of 3/63 in 17 overs while Kudakwashe Macheka and Kaia took two scalps each. There was another ton for the hosts, coming from Rathore who finished with 106 runs from 117 balls.

Kaia fell 18 runs short of his ton after he was bowled by Rathore on 82 runs off 126 balls as he finished as Zimbabwe leading run getter in the second innings. Phiri scored 36 runs off 50 deliveries while Marshal Takodza fell for 30 runs from 70 balls as Omtex got off the series to a good start.

The second four-day match is taking place now and is on day three. Zimbabwe batting first, were bowled out for 359 runs in 88.3 overs courtesy of a Kaia ton. He finished on 140 runs from 150 balls while Ali Hamid fell five runs short of his half century on 45 runs off 70 balls.

However, despite a good score, the hosts have managed to fight back as they have secured a lead of more than 230 runs having surpassed 600 runs for the loss of seven wickets. – @brandon_malvin