Zimbabwe engages SAPS over Johannesburg inferno

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zimbabwean Consulate in Johannesburg is engaging the local police to check if there are any Zimbabweans among the over 70 people killed by an overnight fire between Wednesday and Thursday at a building in that city.

Indications are that so far, 73 people died while 43 were injured during the inferno.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Pretoria, Mr David Hamadziripi said, “The Consulate in Johannesburg is in contact with the police.”

More information is expected at a later stage.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson, Ms Colleen Makhubele told the media that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

It is reported that the inferno started at around 1:30 am and that seven children were among the deceased.

Scores of people have since been evacuated from the building, and the emergency services are still carrying out a search and recovery operation in the building. @tupeyo