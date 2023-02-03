Zimbabwe expands exports to China, Italy, Netherlands

Integrating women in mainstream exports is crucial for improved livelihoods. Picture shows arts and crafts producers busy at work at Lupane Women’s Centre in Matabeleland North.

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded tremendous growth in exports to China, Italy, and the Netherlands last year while maintaining its solid footprint on other traditional destination markets, official reports show.

Between January and November 2022, the country scooped a 9,2 percent increase in exports to clock US$5,9 billion compared to US$5,4 billion achieved during the same period in 2021, according to ZimTrade.

The major trading countries during the period were South Africa, which remains the largest export market (US$2,46 billion), and the United Arab Emirates (US$1,96 billion).

The report shows that China, Italy, and the Netherlands recorded significant increases of US$525 million, US$56 million, and US$45 million respectively.

In the corresponding period in 2021, China registered US$234 million while Italy ended the period at US$817 828, with the Netherlands at US$5,8 million.

Other countries include Belgium, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zambia.

“During the period under review, exports to South Africa decreased from US$2,69 billion to US$2,46 billion while exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) increased from US$1,47 billion to US$1,96 billion,” said ZimTrade.

“There are high chances that exports to UAE crossed the US$2 billion-dollar mark in 2022. Exports to China, Italy, and the Netherlands have shown some tremendous increase.”

On source markets, the report shows that South Africa remains the largest source market for imports accounting for 40,9 percent of imports, followed by China with US$1,07 billion worth of imports.

Imports from Mozambique have also been increasing after DP World introduced a train service between Harare and Maputo, with 2022 figures showing a 33,6 percent increase from US$219 million to US$293 million.

According to the report, mining sector exports increased from US$4,29 billion between January and February of 2021 to US$4,76 billion in 2022, translating to an 11 percent increase.

“The increase may be attributed to an increase in gold deliveries. Zimbabwe’s gold deliveries up to November 2022 totalled 33,3 tons, a 31 percent increase from 25,3 tons delivered over the same period in 2021.

“Of the total gold deliveries up to November 2022, small scale miners contributed 22,9 tons while the remainder came from big producers,” reads the report.

Agricultural inputs and implements exports on one hand grew by 33 percent from US$20,9 million in 2021 to US$27,8 million in 2022 (January–November).

Major exports were seeds, fruits, and spores of a kind used for sowing amounting to US$4 million, and maize seed amounting to US$4,4 million.

The exports agency said the packaging and stationery sector’s exports recorded an increase of 26 percent, from US$8,8 million in 2021 to US$11,2 million in 2022.

Major exported products in the sector were cartons, boxes, and paperboard, paper and paperboard, corrugated, creped (US$6,5 million), and corrugated, creped in rolls or sheets (US$4 million).

In its consolidated financial results for the year ending 30 September, packaging material supplier Nampak Zimbabwe said the overall demand for packaging improved significantly during the year, compared to the previous year.

The firm managed to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery, which was led by the rebound in agriculture and mineral commodity prices.

Nampak is engaged in the manufacturing of paper, printing and packaging products, leasing biological assets, and the timber processing plant.

It operates through segments in the printing and converting plastics and metals, and services.