Zimbabwe eyes top three spot in Africa’s rabbit sector

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to be among the top three rabbit-producing countries in Africa over the next five years, driven by massive stakeholder support and keen interest from local farmers venturing into cuniculture.

Over the years, rabbit production in the country was in slumber, but only got a new lease of life following the formation of the Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (ZICORBA) in July last year.

The association’s president Mr. Regis Nyamakanga told Business Chronicle that they have been able to demonstrate the potential in the local rabbit sub-sector, previously dominated by backyard farmers.

Individual farmers, community-based organisations, schools, colleges, universities and private livestock companies have so far shown interest in cuniculture and were organising themselves into small, medium and large-scale producers.

“Working with relevant Government bodies, we plan to conduct a census of rabbit farmers in Zimbabwe to enable us to plan and cater for them effectively.

“We aim to be among the top three rabbit-producing countries in Africa in the next five years,” he said. – @okazunga